    Air Station Astoria Hoist Feb 15 2026

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    The aircrew of the Astoria based MH-60T Jayhawk: 6046, complete the hoist of two individuals near Lake Cushman, WA, Feb. 15, 2026. Both patients were transferred to EMS at Olympia Regional Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 18:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996359
    VIRIN: 260215-G-G0213-6666
    Filename: DOD_111528861
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Washington
    rescue
    USCG
    USCG Air Station Astoria

