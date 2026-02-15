Air Station Astoria Hoist Feb 15 2026

The aircrew of the Astoria based MH-60T Jayhawk: 6046, complete the hoist of two individuals near Lake Cushman, WA, Feb. 15, 2026. Both patients were transferred to EMS at Olympia Regional Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 18:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996359
|VIRIN:
|260215-G-G0213-6666
|Filename:
|DOD_111528861
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
No keywords found.