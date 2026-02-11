Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a culminating training exercise at Hohenfels, Germany, bringing together patrol, security, medical, and maneuver tasks as part of a multi-day training event in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The exercise reinforces unit readiness, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to operate effectively in a real-world environment while supporting regional stability overseas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996357
|VIRIN:
|260216-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528772
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Florida Army National Guard Enhances Readiness During JMRC Rotation in Germany, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.