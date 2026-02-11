Florida Army National Guard Enhances Readiness During JMRC Rotation in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a culminating training exercise at Hohenfels, Germany, bringing together patrol, security, medical, and maneuver tasks as part of a multi-day training event in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The exercise reinforces unit readiness, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to operate effectively in a real-world environment while supporting regional stability overseas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)