    Florida Army National Guard Enhances Readiness During JMRC Rotation in Germany

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a culminating training exercise at Hohenfels, Germany, bringing together patrol, security, medical, and maneuver tasks as part of a multi-day training event in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The exercise reinforces unit readiness, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to operate effectively in a real-world environment while supporting regional stability overseas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 13:26
    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    Florida Army National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    JMRC
    NATO
    TFG36

