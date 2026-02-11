(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a joint press availability with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNGARY

    02.16.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio participates in a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Hungary Intergovernmental Agreement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and holds a joint press availability with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 10:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 996354
    Filename: DOD_111528717
    Length: 00:34:34
    Location: HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Department
    DOS
    USDOS
    Rubio
    Viktor Orbán
    Hungary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video