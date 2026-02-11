(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Land Navigation and Waterborne Operations Enhance Jungle Readiness

    PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. service members and Panamanian partners conduct land navigation and waterborne operations training at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026, as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. The training enhances interoperability, strengthens small-unit maneuver in jungle and littoral environments, and reinforces bilateral cooperation through realistic, hands-on instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996350
    VIRIN: 260211-A-CM201-5385
    Filename: DOD_111528701
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Navigation and Waterborne Operations Enhance Jungle Readiness, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Jungle Training Operation Course-Panama

