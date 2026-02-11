U.S. service members and Panamanian partners conduct land navigation and waterborne operations training at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026, as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. The training enhances interoperability, strengthens small-unit maneuver in jungle and littoral environments, and reinforces bilateral cooperation through realistic, hands-on instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 08:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996350
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-CM201-5385
|Filename:
|DOD_111528701
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Land Navigation and Waterborne Operations Enhance Jungle Readiness, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
