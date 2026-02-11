24th MEU CERTEX: VMM-365 TRAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced) and Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel full mission profile at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in any clime, or place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)