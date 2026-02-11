(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    24th MEU CERTEX: VMM-365 TRAP

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced) and Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel full mission profile at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in any clime, or place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996324
    VIRIN: 260210-M-DQ015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111528301
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    CERTEX
    24 MEU
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    Marines

