24th MEU CERTEX: VMM-365 TRAP

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced) and Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel full mission profile at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in any clime, or place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996324
|VIRIN:
|260210-M-DQ015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528301
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
