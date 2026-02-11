U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), and aviation assets assigned to Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, executed a night air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 onto Husky Drop Zone in the Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Spc. Andrei Ufim)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996323
|VIRIN:
|260214-A-ED188-2363
|Filename:
|DOD_111528269
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts a Nighttime Air Assault During JPMRC, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.