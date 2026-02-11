(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division Conducts a Nighttime Air Assault During JPMRC

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), and aviation assets assigned to Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, executed a night air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 onto Husky Drop Zone in the Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Spc. Andrei Ufim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996323
    VIRIN: 260214-A-ED188-2363
    Filename: DOD_111528269
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts a Nighttime Air Assault During JPMRC, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nighttime operations
    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels
    Air Assault
    Alaska

