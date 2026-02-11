11th Airborne Division Conducts a Nighttime Air Assault During JPMRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996323" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), and aviation assets assigned to Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, executed a night air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 onto Husky Drop Zone in the Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Spc. Andrei Ufim)