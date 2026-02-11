(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why We Serve: Sgt. Isabela Tavares

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. Isabela Tavares, West Virginia National Guard, patrols in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in helping ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996317
    VIRIN: 261402-Z-MF120-1002
    Filename: DOD_111528131
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

