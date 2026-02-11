Why We Serve: Sgt. Isabela Tavares

U.S. Army Sgt. Isabela Tavares, West Virginia National Guard, patrols in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in helping ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|02.14.2026
|02.16.2026 10:36
|Package
|996317
|261402-Z-MF120-1002
|DOD_111528131
|00:00:50
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
