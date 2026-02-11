(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PCU John F. Kennedy Prepares For Builder's Trials

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington and Seaman Jayden Howard

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) prepares for Builder's Trials, Jan. 1, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996312
    VIRIN: 260101-N-CO784-1002
    PIN: 26010101
    Filename: DOD_111528114
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Builder's Sea Trials
    Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

