PCU John F. Kennedy Prepares For Builder's Trials

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) prepares for Builder's Trials, Jan. 1, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)
|01.01.2026
|02.14.2026 17:25
|Video Productions
|996312
|260101-N-CO784-1002
|26010101
|DOD_111528114
|00:05:34
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
