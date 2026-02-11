Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing wishes the state of Oregon a happy birthday at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Feb. 14, 2026. Oregon became the 33rd state on Feb. 14, 1859. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996311
|VIRIN:
|260214-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528063
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Birthday, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.