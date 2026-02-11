Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 1 dog near Winyah Bay, S.C.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a mariner and his dog after their 37-foot sailing vessel, Chusan, ran aground near Winyah Bay, Feb. 13, 2026. The man and his dog were transported to Georgetown Airport with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996307
|VIRIN:
|260213-G-WP415-2876
|Filename:
|DOD_111527978
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.