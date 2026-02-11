(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 1 dog near Winyah Bay, S.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a mariner and his dog after their 37-foot sailing vessel, Chusan, ran aground near Winyah Bay, Feb. 13, 2026. The man and his dog were transported to Georgetown Airport with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996307
    VIRIN: 260213-G-WP415-2876
    Filename: DOD_111527978
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video