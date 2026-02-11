(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Arctic Aviation conducts AH-64E training during JPMRC 26-02 Air Assault

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, prepare AH-64E Apache Guardians for air assault training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. JPMRC was established to provide realistic, multi-domain training opportunities for U.S. forces and their allies.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 19:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Arctic Aviation conducts AH-64E training during JPMRC 26-02 Air Assault, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AH-64E
    Arctic Angels
    air assault
    arctic
    Alaska
    JPMRC 26-02

