11th Airborne Arctic Aviation conducts AH-64E training during JPMRC 26-02 Air Assault

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, prepare AH-64E Apache Guardians for air assault training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. JPMRC was established to provide realistic, multi-domain training opportunities for U.S. forces and their allies.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 19:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996303
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-CK914-2775
|Filename:
|DOD_111527973
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
