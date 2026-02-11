(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy Conducts Precision Anchoring

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) conducts precision anchoring drills at Newport New Industries (NNS) Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipyard, Jan. 23, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at HII NNS division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996300
    VIRIN: 260123-N-CO784-2001
    PIN: 20260123
    Filename: DOD_111527889
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Precision Anchoring

