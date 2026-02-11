Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy Conducts Precision Anchoring

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) conducts precision anchoring drills at Newport New Industries (NNS) Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipyard, Jan. 23, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at HII NNS division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)
