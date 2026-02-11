(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-ROLL: Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBBS) Demonstration Day

    SEYCHELLES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    African partner nations execute Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBBS) demonstration during Cutlass Express in Victoria, Seychelles February 12, 2026. Cutlass Express 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996294
    VIRIN: 260212-A-CW191-1002
    Filename: DOD_111527672
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SC

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBBS) Demonstration Day, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SIXTHFLT
    NAVEURAF
    AFRICOM
    Cutlass Express 2026

