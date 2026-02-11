African partner nations execute Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBBS) demonstration during Cutlass Express in Victoria, Seychelles February 12, 2026. Cutlass Express 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996294
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-CW191-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111527672
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SC
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-ROLL: Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBBS) Demonstration Day, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
