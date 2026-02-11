(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS)- U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Mary Sims

    SEYCHELLES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Lt. Mary Sims, Deck Watch Officer, attached to Command Force 66, discusses the purpose, intent, and goal of Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) during Cutlass Express in Victoria, Seychelles February 12, 2026. Cutlass Express 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 09:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996293
    VIRIN: 260212-A-CW191-1001
    Filename: DOD_111527671
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SC

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS)- U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Mary Sims, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SIXTHFLT
    NAVEUR AF
    AFRICOM
    Cutlass Express 2026

