Inland SAR Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996283" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, and Kodiak Island Search and Rescue volunteer members conduct a search and rescue hoist exercise as a part of SAREX 1-26 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 is a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with federal, state, local, and allied partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)