Inland SAR Exercise

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, and Kodiak Island Search and Rescue volunteer members conduct a search and rescue hoist exercise as a part of SAREX 1-26 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 is a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with federal, state, local, and allied partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996283
|VIRIN:
|260212-G-MQ824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111527476
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.