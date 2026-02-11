(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSST San Francisco conducts safety and security missions around the Bay Area in support of Super Bowl LX

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91105 San Francisco members aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RB-S) escort a ferry service between Larkspur and San Francisco, California, Feb. 8, 2026. MSST members provided safety and security for several Super Bowl LX and FanFest events around the Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996257
    VIRIN: 260208-G-VC040-1061
    Filename: DOD_111527195
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    San Fracisco
    Super Bowl LX
    Maritime Safety and Security Team 91105

