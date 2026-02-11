irmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing sharpen their skills at the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 186th Air Refueling Wing from Key Field Air National Guard Base participating in heavy equipment, electrical, water purification and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) training with the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Feb. 10, 2026. The regional training site provides hands-on instruction that allows Airmen to gain practical experience building and assembling expeditionary structures in support of contingency operations, strengthening overall mission readiness and Total Force capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)