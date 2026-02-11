B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 186th Air Refueling Wing from Key Field Air National Guard Base participating in heavy equipment, electrical, water purification and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) training with the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Feb. 10, 2026. The regional training site provides hands-on instruction that allows Airmen to gain practical experience building and assembling expeditionary structures in support of contingency operations, strengthening overall mission readiness and Total Force capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996256
|VIRIN:
|260213-Z-UU583-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111527187
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, irmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing sharpen their skills at the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.