    irmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing sharpen their skills at the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 186th Air Refueling Wing from Key Field Air National Guard Base participating in heavy equipment, electrical, water purification and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) training with the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Feb. 10, 2026. The regional training site provides hands-on instruction that allows Airmen to gain practical experience building and assembling expeditionary structures in support of contingency operations, strengthening overall mission readiness and Total Force capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996256
    VIRIN: 260213-Z-UU583-1002
    Filename: DOD_111527187
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, irmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing sharpen their skills at the 188th Civil Engineer Regional Training Site, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ArkansasNationalGuard
    #ArkansasNational
    #EbbingANGB; #AirNationalGuard; #NationalGuard

