(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Structural maintenance carpentry work

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing work on a project in a structural maintenance shop on base in New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2026. Structural maintenance specialists construct, repair and maintain assets and facilities, supporting Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force operations, from foundational base infrastructure to emergency disaster relief shelters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996253
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-TI414-1030
    Filename: DOD_111527171
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structural maintenance carpentry work, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video