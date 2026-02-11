Structural maintenance carpentry work

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing work on a project in a structural maintenance shop on base in New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2026. Structural maintenance specialists construct, repair and maintain assets and facilities, supporting Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force operations, from foundational base infrastructure to emergency disaster relief shelters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)