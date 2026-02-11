Analyzing data, coordinating schedules

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Brigitte Kamga Tchakam and Tech. Sgt. Durell Hamilton, maintenance management analysts assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, work side by side analyzing data at their desks, Jan. 11, 2026, at the wing in New Castle, Del. Maintenance management analysts play a key role in supporting aircraft and equipment readiness, by tracking and analyzing maintenance data, coordinating schedules and staying plugged in with maintainers, giving leaders clear, real-time insight to keep missions moving across the Delaware Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)