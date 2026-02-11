(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Analyzing data, coordinating schedules

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Brigitte Kamga Tchakam and Tech. Sgt. Durell Hamilton, maintenance management analysts assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, work side by side analyzing data at their desks, Jan. 11, 2026, at the wing in New Castle, Del. Maintenance management analysts play a key role in supporting aircraft and equipment readiness, by tracking and analyzing maintenance data, coordinating schedules and staying plugged in with maintainers, giving leaders clear, real-time insight to keep missions moving across the Delaware Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SSgt Yonette Martin)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996251
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-TI414-1029
    Filename: DOD_111527131
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Analyzing data, coordinating schedules, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maintenance administration
    Delaware Air National Guard
    analyst
    166th airlift wing
    Air National Guard
    maintenance management specialist

