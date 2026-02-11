(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll footage of Airmen assigned to the 188th Base Communications

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    B-roll footage of Airmen assigned to the 188th Base Communications Squadron installing communications cable at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Feb. 1, 2026. The cable installation supports network infrastructure upgrades and enhances mission readiness by improving secure and reliable communications capabilities for the 188th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996248
    VIRIN: 260213-Z-UU583-1001
    Filename: DOD_111527072
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll footage of Airmen assigned to the 188th Base Communications, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NationalGuard; #EbbingANGB; #AirNationalGuard; #188th

