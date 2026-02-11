B-roll footage of Airmen assigned to the 188th Base Communications Squadron installing communications cable at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Feb. 1, 2026. The cable installation supports network infrastructure upgrades and enhances mission readiness by improving secure and reliable communications capabilities for the 188th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)
|02.01.2026
|02.13.2026 16:07
|B-Roll
|996248
|260213-Z-UU583-1001
|DOD_111527072
|00:01:17
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|0
|0
