    MCRD San Diego Bravo Company Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The new Marines of Bravo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 13, 2026. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 15:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 996245
    Filename: DOD_111526858
    Length: 01:17:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD San Diego Bravo Company Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

