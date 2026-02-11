(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE saves the day for Potts Camp Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor (Caption Burn)

    POTTS CAMP, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    As trees encased in ice were falling all around city of Potts Camp, Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor David Hopkins, his call for help to keep the power on for the community water pump was answered by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA, who dispatched the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their contractor, ACI, to provide temporary emergency power to the facility. The work kept the water flowing for this community in the wake of the January 2026 Winter Storm.

    Music: Finding Hope Again - Eyal Goldshtein - Licensed through Megatrax.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996244
    VIRIN: 260209-A-OI229-2798
    Filename: DOD_111526830
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: POTTS CAMP, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE saves the day for Potts Camp Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor (Caption Burn), by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    temporary emergency power planning and response team
    USACE
    Winter Storm Fern
    Winter Storm 2026

