USACE saves the day for Potts Camp Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor (Caption Burn)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As trees encased in ice were falling all around city of Potts Camp, Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor David Hopkins, his call for help to keep the power on for the community water pump was answered by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA, who dispatched the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their contractor, ACI, to provide temporary emergency power to the facility. The work kept the water flowing for this community in the wake of the January 2026 Winter Storm.



Music: Finding Hope Again - Eyal Goldshtein - Licensed through Megatrax.