USACE saves the day for Potts Camp Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor (Caption Burn)

As trees encased in ice were falling all around city of Potts Camp, Mississippi Maintenance Supervisor David Hopkins, his call for help to keep the power on for the community water pump was answered by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA, who dispatched the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their contractor, ACI, to provide temporary emergency power to the facility. The work kept the water flowing for this community in the wake of the January 2026 Winter Storm.
Music: Finding Hope Again - Eyal Goldshtein - Licensed through Megatrax.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996244
|VIRIN:
|260209-A-OI229-2798
|Filename:
|DOD_111526830
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|POTTS CAMP, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
