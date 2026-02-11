Winter Black Rock Lock B-Roll

Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, is shown on Feb. 11, 2026, as ice forms in the Black Rock Channel. The lock’s bubbler system circulates water to prevent ice buildup, ensuring navigation between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor by allowing vessels to bypass the reefs, rapids and fast currents of the upper Niagara River (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|02.11.2026
|02.13.2026 14:29
|B-Roll
|996243
|260211-A-FB511-4625
|DOD_111526828
|00:01:36
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
