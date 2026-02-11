(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Black Rock Lock B-Roll

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, is shown on Feb. 11, 2026, as ice forms in the Black Rock Channel. The lock’s bubbler system circulates water to prevent ice buildup, ensuring navigation between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor by allowing vessels to bypass the reefs, rapids and fast currents of the upper Niagara River (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996243
    VIRIN: 260211-A-FB511-4625
    Filename: DOD_111526828
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Black Rock Lock B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

