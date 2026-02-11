Winter Black Rock Lock B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, is shown on Feb. 11, 2026, as ice forms in the Black Rock Channel. The lock’s bubbler system circulates water to prevent ice buildup, ensuring navigation between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor by allowing vessels to bypass the reefs, rapids and fast currents of the upper Niagara River (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).