    Black Rock Lock: Maintaining Critical Infrastructure in Winter Weather

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Justin Heaslip, lockmaster at Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, explains the lock’s bubbler system on Feb. 11, 2026, to prevent ice buildup during winter conditions. Keeping the lock ice-free ensures the Black Rock Lock and Channel can continue providing safe passage for vessels traveling between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor, allowing them to bypass the reefs, rapids and fast currents in the upstream portion of the Niagara River (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996241
    VIRIN: 260211-A-FB511-6865
    Filename: DOD_111526822
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

