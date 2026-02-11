Black Rock Lock: Maintaining Critical Infrastructure in Winter Weather

Justin Heaslip, lockmaster at Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, explains the lock’s bubbler system on Feb. 11, 2026, to prevent ice buildup during winter conditions. Keeping the lock ice-free ensures the Black Rock Lock and Channel can continue providing safe passage for vessels traveling between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor, allowing them to bypass the reefs, rapids and fast currents in the upstream portion of the Niagara River (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|02.11.2026
|02.13.2026 14:30
|Video Productions
|996241
|260211-A-FB511-6865
|DOD_111526822
|00:02:02
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
