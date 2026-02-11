Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, commander Weapons Support (Columbus) and Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey, commander Weapons Support (Richmond) deliver the 2025 Defense Organizational Climate Survey or DEOCS results.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 12:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|996234
|VIRIN:
|260206-O-PL456-3844
|Filename:
|DOD_111526557
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, RICHMOND VIRGINIA, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DEOCS Results Weapons Support Columbus and Richmond, by Andrew Malana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.