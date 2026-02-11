Naval District Washington Spiritual Readiness Tips

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 13, 2026) -- Lcdr. Ian McCarthy, a Navy Chaplain assigned to Naval District Washington, provides a spiritual readiness tip in the third video of a series. Navy chaplains support the spiritual well-being of Sailors and the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|996229
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111526394
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
