(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARSS & Helo Ops SM Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams and Ensign Amanda Yagerman

    Naval Education and Training Command

    A social media video highlighting an Aviation Rescue Swim School Class conducting practical hoist training with a MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996228
    VIRIN: 260128-N-XA496-2001
    Filename: DOD_111526383
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARSS & Helo Ops SM Reel, by PO2 Kyleigh Williams and ENS Amanda Yagerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60S Knight Hawk
    Helo Ops
    ARSS
    HSC2
    Hoist Exercise
    NETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video