ARSS & Helo Ops SM Reel

A social media video highlighting an Aviation Rescue Swim School Class conducting practical hoist training with a MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
|01.28.2026
|02.13.2026 10:18
|Video Productions
|996228
|260128-N-XA496-2001
|DOD_111526383
|00:00:32
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
