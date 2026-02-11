U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and VMFA-251, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in Atlantic Lightning 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. Atlantic Lightning 26-1 is a tactical aircraft exercise focused on Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Joint Force integration and distributed aviation operations, including offensive and defensive counter-air, suppression of enemy air defenses, close air support, and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Octavius Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996226
|VIRIN:
|260212-M-OT235-1002
|PIN:
|111111
|Filename:
|DOD_111526360
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with VMFA-542 and VMFA-251 conduct marittime strike training, by LCpl Octavius Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.