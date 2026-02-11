(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with VMFA-542 and VMFA-251 conduct marittime strike training

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Octavius Jordan 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and VMFA-251, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in Atlantic Lightning 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. Atlantic Lightning 26-1 is a tactical aircraft exercise focused on Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Joint Force integration and distributed aviation operations, including offensive and defensive counter-air, suppression of enemy air defenses, close air support, and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Octavius Jordan)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 11:20
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    F-35B
    F-35C
    VMFA 251
    VMFA 542
    USMCNews
    Atlantic Lightning 26-1

