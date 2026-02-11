Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|996223
|VIRIN:
|260212-D-VF045-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111526322
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weekly SITREP, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.