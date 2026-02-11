This week on the Raider Report, This week on the Raider Report, Air Force Junior ROTC students from Lake View High School toured Goodfellow Air Force Base, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, visited the Presidio of Monterey.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996222
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-CK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111526318
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report- Ep. 127, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
