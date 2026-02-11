(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raider Report- Ep. 127

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, This week on the Raider Report, Air Force Junior ROTC students from Lake View High School toured Goodfellow Air Force Base, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, visited the Presidio of Monterey.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996222
    VIRIN: 260211-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111526318
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report- Ep. 127, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    AETC
    517th Training Group
    JROTC

