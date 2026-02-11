(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung InFocus

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52nd Fighter Wing held its 11th annual Kappensitzung celebration at Club Eifel at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The event is part of the German Fasching season and allowed service members and their families a unique opportunity to experience German culture firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 05:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996207
    VIRIN: 260206-F-HX870-3617
    Filename: DOD_111526162
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFN Europe
    Kappensitzung
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

