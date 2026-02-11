The 52nd Fighter Wing held its 11th annual Kappensitzung celebration at Club Eifel at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The event is part of the German Fasching season and allowed service members and their families a unique opportunity to experience German culture firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 05:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|996207
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-HX870-3617
|Filename:
|DOD_111526162
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung InFocus, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.