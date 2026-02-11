(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, executed a tactical airborne insertion as the opposing force during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Husky Drop Zone at Yukon Training Area, Alaska Feb. 11, 2025. Arctic Angels descended into the frozen terrain to replicate a thinking, adaptive threat, forcing rotational training units to fight for every movement across Alaska’s unforgiving battlefield while reinforcing the division’s focus on Arctic lethality and expeditionary readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996199
    VIRIN: 260212-A-ED188-3548
    Filename: DOD_111526083
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

