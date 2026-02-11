(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cutlass Express 2026

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    260212-N-IJ922-1100 Sailors assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 conduct flight operations in support of Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

