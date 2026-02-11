306th QM CO Deployment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On February 7, 2026, we proudly gathered at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, NV, to honor the 306th Quartermaster Company as they prepare for their upcoming deployment.



To the Soldiers of the 306th QM CO: Your courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all. Know that you carry with you the unwavering support of your families, communities, and country. We wish you strength, safety, and success in all your missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)