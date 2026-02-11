(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    306th QM CO Deployment Ceremony

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    On February 7, 2026, we proudly gathered at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, NV, to honor the 306th Quartermaster Company as they prepare for their upcoming deployment.

    To the Soldiers of the 306th QM CO: Your courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all. Know that you carry with you the unwavering support of your families, communities, and country. We wish you strength, safety, and success in all your missions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996192
    VIRIN: 260211-A-TQ452-1047
    Filename: DOD_111526003
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US

