    Farewell 693rd QM Co

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Brig. Gen. Antionette C. Mulholland, commanding general of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy L. Hawkins, command sergeant major of the 311th ESC, deliver parting remarks and well wishes to the Soldiers of the 693rd Quartermaster Company as they prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996186
    VIRIN: 260207-A-TQ452-1001
    Filename: DOD_111525964
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US

