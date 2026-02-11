Farewell 693rd QM Co

Brig. Gen. Antionette C. Mulholland, commanding general of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy L. Hawkins, command sergeant major of the 311th ESC, deliver parting remarks and well wishes to the Soldiers of the 693rd Quartermaster Company as they prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)
