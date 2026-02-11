video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) hosted an Equal Opportunity Leaders Professional Development - Refresher Course in Sloan, Nev., from Jan. 26-30, 2026.



This course reinforces the critical EO Leader skills required at the battalion, company, and company-equivalent levels to assist Commanders, military personnel and family members with all matters concerning equal opportunity throughout the organization. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)