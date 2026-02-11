(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Equal Opportunity Leaders Professional Development - Refresher

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) hosted an Equal Opportunity Leaders Professional Development - Refresher Course in Sloan, Nev., from Jan. 26-30, 2026.

    This course reinforces the critical EO Leader skills required at the battalion, company, and company-equivalent levels to assist Commanders, military personnel and family members with all matters concerning equal opportunity throughout the organization. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996185
    VIRIN: 260203-A-TQ452-1002
    Filename: DOD_111525944
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equal Opportunity Leaders Professional Development - Refresher, by SFC Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

