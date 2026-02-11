(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crucial Conversations

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 79th Theater Sustainment Command held a Crucial Conversations Workshop at the Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nev., Jan. 23–24, 2026.

    The workshop provided Soldiers with a structured approach to navigating sensitive topics and turning challenging conversations into productive dialogue. Participants learn techniques to maintain focus on objectives, foster psychological safety, manage emotions, and apply communication skills that encourage open discussion and differing perspectives, while also examining how disagreement, power dynamics, and research-based principles influence effective dialogue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996184
    VIRIN: 260129-A-TQ452-1001
    Filename: DOD_111525917
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US

