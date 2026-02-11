video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 79th Theater Sustainment Command held a Crucial Conversations Workshop at the Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nev., Jan. 23–24, 2026.



The workshop provided Soldiers with a structured approach to navigating sensitive topics and turning challenging conversations into productive dialogue. Participants learn techniques to maintain focus on objectives, foster psychological safety, manage emotions, and apply communication skills that encourage open discussion and differing perspectives, while also examining how disagreement, power dynamics, and research-based principles influence effective dialogue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)