Stand Tall Serve Proud

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996165" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The District of Columbia National Guard highlights opportunities for service, leadership and community engagement in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The D.C. National Guard provides service members with training, education benefits and the opportunity to support local and national missions while serving the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)