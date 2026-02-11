(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firefighter-EMT discusses participating in 2026 ice rescue training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighter-Emergency Medical Technician Brian Butzler with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses participating in ice rescue training Feb. 11, 2026, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The divers were covering depths of up to 25 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters. Divers took turns going in and out of the same hole that was cut in the ice. Each diver was tethered with a connecting line that included a communications connection. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996157
    VIRIN: 260211-A-OK556-8068
    Filename: DOD_111525478
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter-EMT discusses participating in 2026 ice rescue training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, ice rescue training, firefighters, FMFD, IMCOM

