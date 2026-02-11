Firefighter-EMT discusses participating in 2026 ice rescue training at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighter-Emergency Medical Technician Brian Butzler with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses participating in ice rescue training Feb. 11, 2026, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The divers were covering depths of up to 25 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters. Divers took turns going in and out of the same hole that was cut in the ice. Each diver was tethered with a connecting line that included a communications connection. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)