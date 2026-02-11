U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a motivation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The flight was an opportunity for the Blue Angels to fire a GAU-21 .50mm caliber machine gun out of a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996151
|VIRIN:
|260211-M-NG634-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111525462
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMH-465 Moto Flight, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.