HMH-465 Moto Flight

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a motivation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The flight was an opportunity for the Blue Angels to fire a GAU-21 .50mm caliber machine gun out of a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)