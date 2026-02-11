(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    HMH-465 Moto Flight

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a motivation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The flight was an opportunity for the Blue Angels to fire a GAU-21 .50mm caliber machine gun out of a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996151
    VIRIN: 260211-M-NG634-2001
    Filename: DOD_111525462
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-465 Moto Flight, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    USN
    HMH-465
    MCAS YUMA
    Blue Angels
    MOTO-FLIGHT

