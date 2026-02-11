(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness Means Managing Your Mental Wellbeing in 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center reminds the community that mental wellbeing is an essential part of a medically ready Force and the important role it plays for Fort Hood and the Central Texas surrounding community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996149
    VIRIN: 260212-A-JC790-4557
    Filename: DOD_111525453
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Means Managing Your Mental Wellbeing in 2026, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #armymedicine
    #defensehealthagency
    #wearecrdamc
    #medicalreadinesscommandwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video