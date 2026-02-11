B-roll of Soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard and US Marines assigned to the Pacific Future Operations Strategic Weapons Facility Security Department conducted counter-unmanned aircraft system operations Feb. 11, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., using shotguns to engage drone decoys provided by the 7th Infantry Division Innovations Lab. The training emphasized the importance of preparing personnel to counter evolving aerial threats through realistic, hands-on scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996146
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-NJ428-5640
|Filename:
|DOD_111525444
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Drone Demonstration and CAUS Operations, by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
