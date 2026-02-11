(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drone Demonstration and CAUS Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    7th Infantry Division

    B-roll of Soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard and US Marines assigned to the Pacific Future Operations Strategic Weapons Facility Security Department conducted counter-unmanned aircraft system operations Feb. 11, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., using shotguns to engage drone decoys provided by the 7th Infantry Division Innovations Lab. The training emphasized the importance of preparing personnel to counter evolving aerial threats through realistic, hands-on scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Majors)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996146
    VIRIN: 260211-A-NJ428-5640
    Filename: DOD_111525444
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Demonstration and CAUS Operations, by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jblm
    Drone Demo
    shotgun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video