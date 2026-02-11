Drone Demonstration and CAUS Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard and US Marines assigned to the Pacific Future Operations Strategic Weapons Facility Security Department conducted counter-unmanned aircraft system operations Feb. 11, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., using shotguns to engage drone decoys provided by the 7th Infantry Division Innovations Lab. The training emphasized the importance of preparing personnel to counter evolving aerial threats through realistic, hands-on scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Majors)