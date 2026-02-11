(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force conduct joint flyover at Super Bowl LX

    02.08.2026

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force pilots conduct a flyover at Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026. The flyover included two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers, two U.S. Air National Guard F-15 Eagles, and two U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning II. This historic Navy/Air Force flyover involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Navy video by Courtesy Asset)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996144
    VIRIN: 260208-N-N0840-1001
    Filename: DOD_111525428
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: US

    TAGS

    joint force
    Superbowl
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX

