U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force conduct joint flyover at Super Bowl LX

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force pilots conduct a flyover at Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026. The flyover included two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers, two U.S. Air National Guard F-15 Eagles, and two U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning II. This historic Navy/Air Force flyover involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Navy video by Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996144
|VIRIN:
|260208-N-N0840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111525428
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
