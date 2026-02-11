U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force conduct joint flyover at Super Bowl LX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force pilots conduct a flyover at Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026. The flyover included two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers, two U.S. Air National Guard F-15 Eagles, and two U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning II. This historic Navy/Air Force flyover involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Navy video by Courtesy Asset)