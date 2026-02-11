U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, visits Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Baker is a plank holder of VMM-364 and served as one of the squadron’s first pilots when it was activated as Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron (HMM) 364 in 1961. He visited to share the squadron’s legacy with the current generation of Marines who work with and fly the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand)
|01.30.2026
|02.12.2026 17:52
|B-Roll
|996141
|260212-M-GY986-1002
|DOD_111525410
|00:01:51
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, visits Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 (BROLL), by LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
