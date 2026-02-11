(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, visits Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 (BROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, visits Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Baker is a plank holder of VMM-364 and served as one of the squadron’s first pilots when it was activated as Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron (HMM) 364 in 1961. He visited to share the squadron’s legacy with the current generation of Marines who work with and fly the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996141
    VIRIN: 260212-M-GY986-1002
    Filename: DOD_111525410
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, visits Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 (BROLL), by LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3MAW
    Purple Foxes
    Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton
    VMM-364
    Camp Pendleton
    Operation Dominic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video