    REEL: MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communication Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Norwegian Foot March at East Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb 11, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.64-mile timed event that originated as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military in 1915 and was held to assess Marines’ ability to move under load over and extended distance, built unit cohesion and enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Serious Hip-Hop Loop by Serge Quarter /stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996137
    VIRIN: 260211-M-SF953-2001
    PIN: 9532001
    Filename: DOD_111525343
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, REEL: MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck
    MWCS-38
    3d MAW
    Norwegian Foot March
    Marines

