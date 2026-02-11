REEL: MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communication Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Norwegian Foot March at East Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb 11, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.64-mile timed event that originated as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military in 1915 and was held to assess Marines’ ability to move under load over and extended distance, built unit cohesion and enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Serious Hip-Hop Loop by Serge Quarter /stock.adobe.com)