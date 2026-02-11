Fort Bliss MWR, B.O.S.S. hosts Super Bowl LX watch party and skills competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss participate in a Super Bowl LX watch party hosted by the Fort Bliss Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) program at the Warrior Zone, Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 8, 2026.



The event featured a pre-game "Madden" video game tournament and an outdoor punt, pass, and kick competition designed to provide recreational outlets for single Soldiers living in the barracks and other junior troops. Spc. Brian Chilcoat, the Team Bliss B.O.S.S. vice president, highlighted the importance of such events in building a sense of brotherhood and combating the isolation that can occur in the barracks environment.