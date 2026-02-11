(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bliss MWR, B.O.S.S. hosts Super Bowl LX watch party and skills competition

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss participate in a Super Bowl LX watch party hosted by the Fort Bliss Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) program at the Warrior Zone, Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 8, 2026.

    The event featured a pre-game "Madden" video game tournament and an outdoor punt, pass, and kick competition designed to provide recreational outlets for single Soldiers living in the barracks and other junior troops. Spc. Brian Chilcoat, the Team Bliss B.O.S.S. vice president, highlighted the importance of such events in building a sense of brotherhood and combating the isolation that can occur in the barracks environment.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996135
    VIRIN: 260208-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 260208
    Filename: DOD_111525326
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss MWR, B.O.S.S. hosts Super Bowl LX watch party and skills competition, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    mwr
    Super Bowl LX

