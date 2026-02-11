Stronger Together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Air National Guard members assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia stand alongside civilian law enforcement partners during a partner appreciation event in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The video highlights the unity, coordination and shared commitment between JTF–D.C. and federal and local law enforcement agencies working together to enhance safety and security in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)