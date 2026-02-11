(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stronger Together

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army and Air National Guard members assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia stand alongside civilian law enforcement partners during a partner appreciation event in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The video highlights the unity, coordination and shared commitment between JTF–D.C. and federal and local law enforcement agencies working together to enhance safety and security in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

