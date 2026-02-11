A U.S. Air Force video to announce Lt. Gen. John Healy's new campaign, The Reserve Advantage, at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026. The Air Force Reserve is more than a backup — it's a force advantage. We deliver combat-ready capability at speed and scale by combining military excellence with unmatched civilian-sector expertise, providing accessible, integrated, operational power every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 15:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|996127
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-TA619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111525193
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Reserve Advantage, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.