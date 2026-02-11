video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force video to announce Lt. Gen. John Healy's new campaign, The Reserve Advantage, at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026. The Air Force Reserve is more than a backup — it's a force advantage. We deliver combat-ready capability at speed and scale by combining military excellence with unmatched civilian-sector expertise, providing accessible, integrated, operational power every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)