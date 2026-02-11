(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Reserve Advantage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A U.S. Air Force video to announce Lt. Gen. John Healy's new campaign, The Reserve Advantage, at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026. The Air Force Reserve is more than a backup — it's a force advantage. We deliver combat-ready capability at speed and scale by combining military excellence with unmatched civilian-sector expertise, providing accessible, integrated, operational power every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 15:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996127
    VIRIN: 260210-F-TA619-1001
    Filename: DOD_111525193
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Reserve Advantage, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Airmen
    The Reserve Advantage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video