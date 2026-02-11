The 'Purple Foxes' Legacy: A Founding Member's Memorable Return to His Marine Squadron (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Capt. Nelson J. Baker, visits Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Baker is a plank holder of VMM-364 and served as one of the squadron’s first pilots when it was activated as Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron (HMM) 364 in 1961. He visited to share the squadron’s legacy with the current generation of Marines who work with and fly the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Heroic Horns Logo 1 performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com