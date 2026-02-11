Luke Days 2026 30 second AD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona — Luke Days 2026 is coming soon! Get ready for an exciting air show featuring thrilling flight demonstrations, static displays, and family-friendly activities. Stay tuned as Luke Air Force Base officially announces the dates for this highly anticipated event. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience celebrating Air Force airpower and the future of aviation excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)